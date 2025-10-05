Are Deadly Cough Syrups in the District?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, several children have died due to the deadly cough syrup Coldrif. Following these incidents, the state authorities have banned the sale and use of Coldrif syrup. The drug administration is now investigating whether this dangerous syrup has been supplied in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The Coldrif syrup, identified as fatal, was manufactured in Tamil Nadu. Authorities are checking the batch number, production, and expiry date to confirm whether the syrup reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Drug sellers, distributors, hospitals, and citizens have been urged to immediately stop selling, distributing, or using this syrup.

Tracing the supply chain

Drug administration officials have contacted the Drug Control Department in Tamil Nadu to trace the statewide distribution chain of the concerned batches.

No Supply to GMCH or District Hospital

Dean of GMCH, Dr. Shivaji Sukre stated that Coldrif has not been supplied to GMCH. The government has been informed today. District Surgeon Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar said the district hospital has not received this syrup, and other syrups are available. District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar added that any new syrup supply will be accepted only after verification.

Hospital Checks first, Then distributors

To check if Coldrif syrup has been supplied, government hospitals will be inspected first, followed by inspections at wholesale distributors.

— Shyam Sale, Assistant Commissioner, Drug Administration (FDA)