Are monuments disabled and senior citizens-friendly?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The World Heritage Week celebration is underway from November 19 to 25. The custodian - Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) - has tried its best to make the monuments tourists-friendly by providing every possible facility. The experts, however, stressed the need for united efforts by all government offices and NGOs concerned in making the monuments a little more friendlier for aging and disabled visitors.

The president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Jaswant Singh said,“The tourists should make it a point of visiting Ajanta Caves at least once in their life, but in their youthful age. It will help them to explore the whole cave complex with zeal and enthusiasm. For example, the uneven surface at Ajanta Caves is dangerous. The stairs are like ladders and exist at many intervals. Climbing up the stairs requires energy and enthusiasm which is lacking in the aging visitors. At Ellora Caves as well, climbing up the stairs to reach the first floor in Cave Number 16 (Kailash Temple) is nearly impossible. In Bibi ka Maqbara, the premises can be enjoyed but again climbing up the ladder-like stairs leading to the royal mausoleum is stressful for the oldies. There is a need for united efforts from the governments and the NGOs relating to the tourism sector to make the monuments friendlier for elderly and disabled persons.”

The superintending archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat was on a site visit, therefore, he was not available to comment on the issue. When contacted the assistant superintending archaeologist Dr Prashant Sonone said,“We are trying our best to make the monuments disabled-friendly by allowing or providing wheelchairs. We have introduced ramps wherever possible. At Bibi ka Maqbara, the disabled persons on wheelchairs can easily reach the photographic point (marble bench) and to the raised platform through ramps. At Ellora Caves, wheelchair mobility is possible till the entrance of Cave Number 16 (as the inside portion has an uneven surface). We have tried our best to provide ramps wherever it is possible at Ajanta Caves site. The long ramp leads you to Cave Number 1 and 2 only. The 'palki' (palanquin) service is also available for elderly persons here. At Daulatabad Fort, access through a wheelchair is possible till the Chand Minar.”

According to an ortho, who wishes to remain anonymous said, “Elderly persons, if they are not physically and mentally fit, do not visit the monuments as there are uneven surfaces. If they suffer from balance disorder, knee-joint or hip-joint issues, backache, heart ailments, etc or pregnant ladies, they should not visit monuments having ladder-like stairs. It can cause ankle twist, damage of bones (which gets brittle in old age), injuries or cardiac arrest etc.”

The week-long celebrations would be incomplete without mention of 'palkiwalas' as they make it feasible for the elderly tourists to enjoy the sightseeing at the Ajanta Caves. There are 10 palkis and each palki has four lifters (porters) who are able to lift the weight of a person between 1 and 1.5 quintals. They are licensed holders of ASI like tourist guides. Sadly, the Central and the State Governments have made no effort to ease their burden by deploying researchers and using technology to benefit the tourists (in terms of pay) and the lifters (in terms of weight burden).