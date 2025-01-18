Are these humans or beasts?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking display of cruelty, a bullfight organized in Amber Hill Ohargaon on January 1 has sparked widespread condemnation. Bulls were forced into a brutal clash, suffering inhumane treatment while their handlers and spectators cheered. The event not only endangered the animals but also put the lives of onlookers at risk.

Police have charged Jayhind Chavan and four others under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “We are committed to taking strict action against such offences to ensure no animal suffers this kind of cruelty,” said Sangram Tathe, Police Inspector, at Satara Police Station. Adding to the city’s shameful record of animal abuse, a dog was dragged to death by two motorcyclists on December 27. Witnesses reported that the perpetrators tied a rope around the animal’s neck and sped down the road, leaving the dog lifeless. Police have filed a case against the accused, with the investigation ongoing.

---------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Alarming trends in Animal Cruelty

Over the past year, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has reported more than 10 cases of severe abuse towards dogs and other animals. From tying a puppy inside a pipe in the Sindhi Colony to forcing bulls into violent fights, the pattern reveals a disturbing lack of empathy among offenders.

Animal welfare activists are raising alarms about these incidents, calling for stricter enforcement of laws. “Animals, especially dogs, are often targeted despite their loyalty and innocence. Such acts highlight a lack of humanity in our society,” said a member of the Pet Lovers Association.

---------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Strict penalties await offenders

Under Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and related provisions of the IPC, those convicted of animal abuse face fines and imprisonment of up to five years. Authorities are also stepping up efforts to curb animal trafficking. In 2024 alone, police rescued over 250 animals in 30 operations across the district.

---------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

A call for awareness

With growing awareness and vigilance, animal rights organizations and law enforcement agencies are working together to prevent cruelty. “We urge citizens to report any act of animal abuse. Every life matters, and cruelty will not be tolerated,” added Inspector Sangram Tathe Satara Police Station.

As the city grapples with these disturbing incidents, one question lingers: are we humans, or have we become beasts?