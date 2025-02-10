Are your kids struggling with study pressure?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worrying trend is emerging in the city more minors are taking extreme steps under mounting academic pressure. A 13-year-old girl from an English-medium school near Beed Bypass recently ended her life by jumping from an apartment. Just days earlier, a B.Com student in Padampura did the same. Suicide cases, which stood at around 400 last year, have now doubled to 850, according to police reports.

Over 55 per cent of these cases involve young individuals between 20 and 40 years old, but what’s more alarming is the growing number of school and college students. Experts say academic stress, family expectations, and a lack of emotional support are driving this crisis.

Men at higher risk

Official data reveals that men are more prone to suicide than women. In 2022, Maharashtra recorded 22,740 suicides of which 18,167 were men and 4,577 were women. The city alone saw a spike from 297 suicides in 2021 to 358 in 2022 including 296 men and 62 women.

Why are Kids struggling?

Academic Pressure: Heavy study loads and peer comparisons create severe stress.

Parental Expectations: Many children struggle under the weight of high expectations.

Emotional Neglect: Feeling unheard by family or friends leads to isolation and despair.

Experts call for urgent action

Mental health specialists warn that lack of parental involvement is a key issue. Scolding or neglecting children can push them into distress. Additionally, exposure to social media, web series, and films often glamorizes self-harm, influencing vulnerable minds. Experts urge parents to foster open conversations and support systems to help children cope.