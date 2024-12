Aref Khan passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aref Nasib Khan, a resident of Qaiser Colony passed away on Saturday evening. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Kali Masjid, Nawabpura at night while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. He was 60 and leaves behind wife, four sons and one daughter. Aref Khan was also the caretaker of Muhammdi Masjid, Roshan Gate.