Argument over shop board results in stone pelting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Scuffle broke out between two groups near the Gandhi statue of Shahganj due to a dispute over a shop board resulting in stone pelting. The incident took place on March 19 at 7.30 pm.

According to police, Sheikh Mobin Sheikh Rashid (38) owns a crockery shop in the Shahganj area. An argument took place over the shop board with the accused Sheikh Faizan (Fazalpura), Sheikh Rizwan, Sheikh Tajim (Pili Colony) and Sheikh Ashfaq Sheikh Altaf (Fazalpura). After the dispute escalated, the accused beat Mobin and threw cement blocks on his shop. Moreover, they stabbed his brother with a pointed object. Their vehicle was also vandalized. A case was registered in the City Chowk police station.