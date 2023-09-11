Arjun Gade Patil elected as ADCCB chairman unopposed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The vice chairman of Aurangabad District Central Co-operative Bank (ADCCB),

Arjun Gade Patil, has been elected as the chairman unopposed, in the meeting of Board of Directors (BoD), on Monday.

The marketing minister Abdul Sattar said, “ Earlier, the heirs were ascending the chair of chairman, but I am specially happy as the son of a common farmer has got a chance to become the chairman.”

Meanwhile, the newly elected ADCCB chairman underlined that Abdul Sattar always strives to give justice to the common man and I got the opportunity to become the chairman because of him. “I will utilise this golden opportunity and make a united effort to enlist the bank in the top five banks of Maharashtra,” said the new chairman.

In today’s election process 18 directors were present, while two directors - EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre and leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve - were absent. District Deputy Registrar Mukesh Barhate acted as the returning officer.

It may be noted that the contestant Arjun Patil filed three nominations for the post of chairman. All the three were having separate names of the proposers and the seconders. One nomination has the names of former chairman Nitin Patil and director Kiran Patil Dongaonkar.

Patil is the director and he has been associated with the bank in the capacity of vice chairman since 2021. After Nitin Patil was forced to tender resignation, Arjun Patil was looking after the bank affairs as an acting chairman. He is a director elected from Sillod tehsil which is the bastion of marketing minister.

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar announced that Krishna Patil Dongaonkar has been appointed as the bank’s speaker. It is learnt that Dongaonkar was a strong contender for the chairman’s post.