Armed criminal caught on two-wheeler without number plate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

While stopping a two-wheeler without a number plate for inquiry, police found a serious criminal carrying a sharp knife. The incident took place on December 3 at the District Court square. The accused is Sainath alias Pinya Khadke (22, Bharatnagar).

Traffic police officer Santosh Kakde and colleagues were on duty near Satish Motors. They spotted a speeding moped without registration. Upon inspection, an 8-inch sharp knife was found on the suspect. He was immediately taken into custody and sent to Kranti Chowk police station. Sainath, a known criminal, has over four serious cases and was imprisoned for one year in Harsul jail three years ago.

Young man arrested for keeping weapons at home Akash Nade (19, Bhimnagar, Bhavsingupra), was arrested by crime branch police sub-inspector Jagannath Menkudale. On December 3, he was found keeping knives and a sword at home and creating fear. Officers Shon Pawar, Sunil Patil, Sunil Jadhav, Deepak Shinde, and Wadilal Jadhav seized the weapons. He had also posted images with weapons on social media.