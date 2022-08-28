Armed force Jawan kills lover’s son

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

An armed force Jawan killed his lover’s 11-year-old son, who was proving a hurdle in their love affair. He severely beat the boy with a wire and the boy died after two months after the incident while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. A case has been registered against the Jawan with Pundliknagar police station.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Baban Thorat (Sindhkhed Raja, Buldhana district).

As per the complaint lodged by the mother of the deceased boy, she came in contact with Ganesh, while her husband was admitted to a private hospital for the treatment of Corona. Ganesh and the woman were relatives. Ganesh was posted in Aurangabad Cantonment. Her husband was shifted to Indore for the treatment of his kidney ailment. Since then, she was living with her 11 years old son in Garkheda area. She and Ganesh developed an affair and he promised to look after her all her life. Then, he used to visit the house of the complainant daily. They were living as husband and wife for the past two years.

Ganesh was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir in January, 2022. He used to visit her whenever he came here. On June 30, he severely beat her 11-year-old boy with a wire. The boy was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on August 27.

As Ganesh was afraid that he would lose his job, he compelled her to give a false statement to the police. As the boy died, his mother finally lodged a complaint against Ganesh. API Sheshrao Khatane is further investigating the case.