Armed gang robs citizens even in the morning

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior citizens who went out for their morning walk under the pretext of asking an address were threatened with a knife and robbed. The thieves snatched gold jewelry worth 2 tolas from their bodies and fled on motorcycles. The incident occurred on December 3 at 8.30 am on Jalna Road in Ramnagar.

Baburao Vitthal Lahane (74, Mukundwadi), a retired agricultural assistant, went out for his morning walk on December 3 at 7.30 am with his friend Desai Jadhav, as usual. They walked from Dhoot Hospital towards the airport and then headed back home. While turning towards Vitthalnagar on Jalna Road, four men on two motorcycles stopped them at a junction. Two men on one motorcycle threatened Jadhav by placing their hands on his shoulders and pushed him aside. Meanwhile, another man pressed a knife against Lahane’s neck, snatched an 8-gram ring and a 12-gram gold chain, and sped away on the motorcycle. Both friends were terrified. They informed their families and later went to Mukundwadi police station to file a complaint.

Robbers were lean, armed with sharp weapons

According to Lahane, both motorcycles had no number plates. All four robbers were lean and approximately thirty years old. They carried long, large knives.

Complacent police embolden criminals

In the past month, Mukundwadi police limits have seen a spate of murders, attempted murders, deadly attacks, and robberies. Despite this, the local DB unit has remained inactive. Surprisingly, senior officials have not inquired about these incidents. Due to the lax policing, armed gangs have now begun targeting citizens even in the morning, raising serious concerns.