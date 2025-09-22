Armed gangs strike Satara-Deolai, retired officer’s house targeted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Armed thieves continue to terrorize Satara’s Maulinagar, Naiknagar, and Khadi Road areas, hitting homes at night and ransacking properties worth lakhs. CCTV footage shows their boldness, but city and Chikalthana rural police have yet to catch a single gang member, boosting criminal confidence.

Early Sunday, armed thieves broke into retired assistant constable Gopichand Gavhane’s home in Sudhakar Karnar Nagar. They smashed locks and overturned belongings. Luckily, Gavhane had removed all valuables, leaving the thieves empty-handed. CCTV captured the entire incident. Two weeks ago, SRPF jawan Sandeep Jire’s bike was stolen in Sudhakar Nagar after thieves broke the security wall lock. CCTV caught two such incidents, but police have taken no action.

Mixed Police Responses

Gavhane’s complaint to Satara police went unanswered, as officials claimed no case was needed when nothing was stolen. No inspections, canine units, or fingerprint experts were deployed. In contrast, on Sunday night, Cidco police promptly documented a burglary at a senior citizen’s house even though nothing was stolen following Inspector Kundan Kumar Waghmare’s instructions. Police sub-inspector Nivrutti Gayke filed a formal case with proper forensic procedures.

Chikalthana police inaction

The Maulinagar, Naiknagar, and Khadi Road areas fall under rural police jurisdiction. Despite repeated thefts over six months, city and Chikalthana police largely ignore the crimes due to jurisdiction disputes.

CCTV Footage Captures Incidents Across Satara.