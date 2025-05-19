Armed robbers rampage in Ramrai, women brutally beaten

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Armed robbers created chaos in Ramrai village near Waluj on Sunday midnight, attacking the Waghmare family.

Three women and an elderly man were brutally assaulted in the incident. Jewellry worth approximately Rs 48,000 was stolen. The attack took place around 1 am on Sunday. Near the cremation ground, about 3 kilometers from Waluj, lies the farmland of Digambar Waghmare (55), where the Waghmare family resides. Their house is the only one in the vicinity. Seven to eight unknown armed robbers knocked on the door of this isolated house. Seeing no one outside through the window, three women from inside stepped out. The robbers immediately attacked them with wooden sticks. Hearing the commotion, other family members woke up. The elderly Digambar Waghmare was also struck on the head with a stick. One of the robbers put a knife to Sumanbai’s throat and forcibly took her necklace. The robbers choked the women and forcibly removed their jewelry. They ransacked cupboards and stole jewelry worth around Rs 48,000. Meanwhile, Ramdas Waghmare, who was in another room, escaped through the back door to get help from Shankar Waghmare in the village. By the time they returned, the robbers had fled. The injured were treated at a private hospital in Waluj. Upon receiving the report, Police Commissioner Nitin Bagate, Inspector Rajendra Shahane, and Sub-Inspector Ajay Shitole arrived at the scene. Assistance from a police dog Rocky and forensic experts was also taken. An FIR was registered against eight unknown robbers based on Ramdas Waghmare’s complaint at the Waluj police station.

Brutal assault creates fear in the area

Three women in the house Sangita Waghmare, Gayatri Waghmare, and Janhavi were severely beaten with wooden sticks. When the father, Digambar Waghmare, tried to intervene, he was also hit on the head with a wooden stick, resulting in serious injuries. The robbers were armed with knives and used them to threaten while looting the jewelry.

Courage of a ninth-grade student who fought back

During the midnight robbery at Ramrai, Prasad Waghmare (15), a ninth-grade student from the family, showed remarkable bravery by grabbing one of the robbers. Amid the chaos and shouting, Prasad woke from sleep and held one robber. However, the other robbers threw stones at him, forcing him to release the robber. Despite this, Prasad’s courageous act caused confusion among the robbers for some time.