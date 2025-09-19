Arrest absconding Jayshree Danve, demands Teli community delegation Delegation meets Police Commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the Padaswan murder case, accused Jayshree Danve has been absconding since the FIR was registered and has not yet been arrested. Taking serious note of this, a delegation from the Teli community met Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar at his office and submitted a memorandum.

On this occasion, the Commissioner said a special team has been appointed to trace her and intensive efforts are underway. “She cannot keep running forever. We will soon put her behind bars,” he assured.

State Secretary of the Youth Wing of Pradesh Teli Mahasangh, Sai Shelar presented the facts of the case and demanded that the government provide a government job to the son of the deceased, Pramod Padaswan, to rehabilitate the family.

OBC leader Kacharu Velanjkar informed the Commissioner that memorandums had already been submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Guardian Minister, MLAs, and MPs to seek justice for the Padaswan family.

Founder president of Teli Sena, Ganesh Pawar expressed regret that although the Padaswan family had filed several complaints at the police station about the harassment they faced, the police administration failed to take them seriously.

The delegation also included Yogesh Mitkar, Ashok Lokhande, Jagdish Nandurkar, Santosh Sonawane, Vishal Padaswan, and Rudra Padaswan the son of Pramod Padaswan, who was killed in the attack.