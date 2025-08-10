Arrest of individuals using domestic gas for commercial purposes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Crime Branch conducted a raid in the Shahabazar area after receiving information about illegal refilling of commercial gas cylinders using domestic gas without authorization.

The operation, led by senior Crime Branch inspector Sambhaji Pawar, resulted in the arrest of three individuals: Shaikh Imran (Rohila Galli), Sajid Ali (Jaehdi Galli, Devdi Bazaar), and Arbaaz Khan (Sharif Colony, Katkat Gate). The raid uncovered a motorized setup inside a tin shed where the accused were refilling gas cylinders. Authorities seized goods worth Rs 4.17 lakh, including eight filled cylinders, six empty cylinders, one electric motor, a weighing scale, and two rickshaws used in the operation. Constable Pravin Wagh and his team acted on confidential information about the illegal activity at Champa Chowk, Shahabad area. Food and Civil Supplies Officer B.B. Wakode and Supply Officer Ashok Darade later conducted an inventory and confiscated the materials. The case has been registered at Jinsi Police Station. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Inspector Sambhaji Pawar and his team.