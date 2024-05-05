Arrival of acharya Shri Mahasraman in city after seven decades

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a historic event, the revered Acharya Sri Mahasraman of Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharm Sangh is set to grace Golwadi after an absence of seventy years, accompanied by 81 esteemed sadhus and sants. A series of religious programmes have been organized from May 7 to 11 under his guidance, said Subhash Nahar, chairman of the Acharyashri Mahashraman Akshaya Tritiya Pravas Vyavastha samiti in a press conference on Sunday.

The city eagerly anticipates the grand arrival, reminiscing the last visit of Acharya, Shri Mahasramanji, to the city. A series of religious ceremonies and events, including the inauguration of the Terapanth Bhavan on May 7. Nahar said that, Acharya Shri Mahasraman, known for his advocacy of goodwill, morality, and freedom from addiction through ahimsa padayatra, has traversed over 60,000 kilometers across 23 states, Nepal, Bhutan, and India, inspiring millions. His teachings emphasize non-violence and moral values, transcending boundaries.