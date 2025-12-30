Arrogance of local BJP leaders behind alliance breakdown: Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“We held sincere discussions to ensure an alliance between the Shinde Sena and the BJP in this sensitive city. However, local BJP leaders were driven by arrogance, believing that their strength had increased and that they could do whatever they wished. It was this attitude that led to the breaking of the alliance,” alleged Shinde Sena leader and guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat at a press conference here on Tuesday (December 30).

Guardian minister Shirsat said, “ At least ten meetings were held with the BJP to finalise an alliance for the municipal corporation elections. Meetings were also held with revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. When consensus could not be reached on certain seats, the chief minister and deputy chief minister were contacted, following which seat-sharing was decided. At that stage, it was expected that the allocation would be finalised. However, local BJP leaders deliberately introduced new conditions to prevent the alliance from materialising. At the same time, they attempted to project that seats were being conceded in favour of the Shinde Sena.

“Decisions taken during late-night meetings were altered in proposals presented the next day. They were intentionally trying to sabotage the alliance, though we did not realise it at the time. The final round of discussions continued until around 3.45 am two days ago. We were told that a proposal would be sent, but no call came and no proposal followed. Instead, they instructed their workers to begin filing nomination papers. Whatever has happened is due to the BJP’s obstinacy. Their arrogance is the sole reason for the collapse of the alliance,” Shirsat pointed out.

He further alleged that even after instructions from the CM, deliberately creating disputes over seats indicated that the BJP was trying to mislead them. This, he said, led to last-minute confusion and inconvenience. The guardian minister accused the BJP of betrayal and of breaking the alliance in bad faith.

Direct contest, not a friendly fight

Shirsat said, “ The Shinde Sena will now face the BJP in a direct contest. We will respond appropriately to every attack from them. However, we will try to avoid mudslinging as far as possible.”