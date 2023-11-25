Art Experience by India Tourism at Taj of Deccan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indiatourism Aurangabad celebrated the world heritage week by organising a two-day long ‘Art Experience’ at Bibi Ka Maqbara. The event was supported by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle).

It was open to the visitors from 10 am to 6 pm on November 24 and 25.

The press release stated that the “Art Experience” enabled the tourists to know cultural diversity and explore different heritage art forms of India. Through DIY (do-it-yourself) postcard painting activity, they painted the art forms themselves and also took the postcards / bookmarks to preserve as a memento or souvenir. Tourists enjoyed co-creating tribal and folk art forms on the spot.

The assistant director Malti Dutta, tourism officer Snehal Patil and team took efforts for the event.

The different heritage art forms featuring on the postcards/bookmarks included Pichwai and Phad paintings (from Rajasthan), Mata Ni Pachedi painting (from Gujarat), Cheriyal Scroll painting (from Telangana), Kalighat painting (from West Bengal) and Pattachitra painting (from Odisha). The tribal art form like Bhil and Gond paintings (from Madhya Pradesh), Madhubani painting (from Bihar) and Warli painting (from Maharashtra) also impressed the visitors.

Domestic and foreign tourists, apart from school children enjoyed the activity and took selfies at the Travel for LiFE selfie point.