Art workshop at Pearls Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Will India Change Foundation organised the Navneet Yuva Art Workshop around the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at Pearls Academy, recently.

Indian folk artist Madhuri Suda, and her team collaborated with the school's art teacher Sudarshan Sherkhane to impart knowledge about the theme. The event provided a conducive

environment for creative exploration, said

Pearls Academy headmistress Khushboo Kotwal.

Students were encouraged to express themselves artistically, promoting a sense of unity and global

understanding through art.