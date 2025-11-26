Artists depicts beauty of nature in ‘On the Spot’ painting contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ‘On the Spot Painting’ competition, under the 39th Central Zone Youth Festival of the AIU, was held at the Chintangah area on Wednesday morning. As the theme was “Landscape of Anything Within the Chintangah”, the student artists got the opportunity to capture the beauty, peace and nature of the area on their canvases.

A total of 20 student artists from different universities participated in this competition. Each artist expressed the nature of Chintangah in their unique style.

Box

One-act play: Chalo, taxi ka samay hua hai

In the one-act play “Chalo, Taxi Ka Samay Hua Hai”, director Krishnakant has effectively presented the state of the soul after death. Even after a person dies, the character still feels that he is with his family. The angel who plays a central role is the guide who takes the souls up. The message given here is that there is not only a body behind life, but every deed leaves its mark on the soul.

Box

One-act play: Bhagavadajjukam

This one-act play, based on the story “Bhagavadajjukam” written by Bodhayan was presented by the students in a humorous style. In today's society, people who consider themselves rational or intelligent, but whose behaviour is the opposite, have also been the subject of this play, which is narrated in a light-hearted manner. The message given, through the play, is that everyone should think about who we are, how we behave and how many wrong things we actually believe.

Box

Duvidha

Based on the story Duvidha, this one-act play depicts the struggle in the life of a rural Rajasthani woman. The fact that a woman is seen as an object from birth, the emptiness after marriage and the lack of love in her life are all effectively shown in the play.