Artists give direction to society: CP Manoj Lohiya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Many artists, leaders, scientists and educationists have emerged from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada (Bamu) which has a legacy of revolution thoughts. Artists not just entertain or create awareness but also give direction to society,” said Manoj Lohiya, Commissioner of Police.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the five-day Indradhanush youth festival being held in Bamu on Monday. The dignitaries lighted the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration as the Governor was present online. Earlier, Dr Pravin Wakte from Bamu presented a memento and shawl to Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan to welcome him for the event.

Manoj Lohiya said that the reputation of Bamu has reached not just on a national level but also on an international level. The national anthem and songs of the State and Universities were also present. Dr Samadhan Ingle conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Kailas Ambhure proposed a vote of thanks. Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Yogita Patil and others were present

Box

M’wada land of all arts

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari “Marathwada has a legacy of artists. It is a land of all arts.” He said that this region has got freedom one year later compared to the country’s Independence. “It has world-famous Ellora and Ajanta caves. Jain, Buddhist and Shaivite religious traditions are also a speciality of this region,” he added.