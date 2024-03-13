Artists hope to improve current situation with the country’s development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Young artists strongly presented their views on ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ in the elocution competition held at the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday, the third of the five-day Indradhanush State level Youth Festival.

One youth spoke in English, three in Hindi while the rest of the teams presented their idea in Marathi in the 'Shabdarang' category in the morning session. A debate competition will be held on the same stage on March 14. Dr Sadiq Bagwan, Dr Dhammapal Jadhav, Dr D Sawant, Dr Vithoba Maske and Mahesh Achintalwar coordinated the elocution competition.

Quiz contest

In the afternoon session, a quiz contest was conducted at stage Shabdarang. Teams from twenty universities participated in the first round. Of them, the top six teams will be selected for the final round. The final round of the quiz will be held at 5 pm on March 14.

Audience laude western singing, music

It is said that emotion is more important than words and language in music. This was seen at the Western art competition in the Indradhanush festival. The audience responded to the Western light singing at the Naadrang stage near the Dramatics Department.

In this, teams of 12 universities performed in the art form of Light Singing-Western. Nine universities participated in the art form of Instrumental Music-Western.

A total of 11 universities participated in the Group Singing (Western) competition. Committee members Dr Smita Sable, Dr Anirudha More, Sanjay Birangane, Balasaheb Gaikwad and Karbhari Bhanuse coordinated the competition. Abhijit Bhave, Narendra Pulli and Sarfaraz Qureshi were the judges.

Today’s competition schedule

The stage-wise schedule of the competitions to be conducted on March 14 are as follows;

1. Stage-I Srujanrang (Main Auditorium)

--Skit from 8 am to 12 noon

--Mimicry from 1 pm to 3 pm

--Folk Dance from 3 pm to 10 pm

2.Stage-II -Naadrang - (Open stage near Dramatics Department)

--Quiz Contest-oral (final round) from 5 m to 8 pm

3.Stage-IV- Shabdarang – (Physics Department )

--Debate from 9 am to 2 pm

4. Stage- V-Shabdarang - (Fine Arts Department)

--Spot photography from 9 am to 11 am