Artists of folk instruments rock 1st day of Indradhanush

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Young artists of folk instruments competition captivated the audience on the evening of the first day of the five-day 19th State level Indradhanush festival which is being held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

The students from 24 universities of the State arrived here to participate in the festival. The folk instruments competition was conducted on the first day.

Teams from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Karmveer Bhaurao Patil, Mahatma Phule Agricultural University, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Satara Agricultural University- Rahuri, Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Solapur University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shivaji University and Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University presented their art and creativity in this competition on the first day.

Students Development Board directors of the different universities were cheering up their teams.

Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Kedar Kalwane, Dr Suryaprakash Jadhav and Dr Asha Deshmukh were present. The remaining 28 competitions will be organised in the next three days.

The competitions included Light Singing-Western, Western Instruments, Group Singing-Western, Light Singing-Indian, Group Singing Indian, Classical Instruments, Classical Singing, Classical Dance, Folk Dance, One-Act-Play, Mime, Skit, Mimicry, Short Film, Elocution, Quiz, Debate, Painting, Poster, Sculpture, Collage, Rangoli, Cartoon, Spot Photography and Installation.