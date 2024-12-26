Artists present impact of new tech, unemployment, changing socio-eco & pol situation in CYF

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The youth presented the impact of new technology on today’s life specially jobs, unemployment, girls' education, female foeticide, women harassment, degradation of nature, woes of farmers, economic, social and political situation of the country through their art at different competitions were held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus on Thursday, the second day of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF).

The CYF was inaugurated on Wednesday and today was the second day.

The students presented Lawni at Srujanrang (near Dramatics Department) stage from 9 am to 10 pm while teams showed their art through Bhajan (from 9 am to 10 pm), Bharud (4.30 pm to 9 pm) and Powada (9 am to 10 pm) at Lokrang stage (near Main auditorium parking). The young artist performed One-Act Play (from 9 am to 3 pm), Western Group Singing (4.30 pm to 9 pm) and Skit (5 pm to 10 pm) at Natyarang stage (university main auditorium).

The audience enjoyed folk instruments, Indian Classical Singing, Western Light Singing and Indian Light Singing contests. There was the highest number of teams for presenting in poetry and drawing competitions conducted at Shabdarang (Sports Department) and Lalitrangh (Fine Arts) respectively. Competitions like quiz contests, posters, spot photography, and documents were also held today.

Box

Today’s competition

The stage-wise name and timing of the competitions to be held on December 27 is as follows;

--Srujanrang stage: Qawali from 9 am to 3 pm, Indian Classical Instruments from 3 pm to 6 pm and Powada from 6 pm to 10 pm.

--Lokrangh: Folk drama from 9 am to 4.30 pm and Folk Song from 4.30 pm to 10 pm,

--Natyarang: Indian Classical Dance from 9 am to 3 pm, Mime from 3 pm to 6.30 pm and Mimicry from 6.30 pm to 9 pm and Jalsa from 9 am to 10 pm.

--Naadrang: Indian Light Singing from 9 am to 5 pm and Indian Group Singing from 5 pm to 10 pm.

--Shabdarang: Elocution from 9 am to 9 pm and Quiz Contest from 11 am to 1 pm

--Lalitrang: Cartoon from 9 am to 11.30 am, Sculptor from 12 noon to 2.30 pm and Rangoli from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.