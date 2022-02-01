Aryaveer, Reyansh excel in Yellow Door's Chess tourney

Aurangabad, Feb 1: Yellow Door, which shapes the art and sports skills of students, successfully organised Chess tournament on Sunday in which Aryaveer Darda and Reyansh Saboo clinched titles in their respective groups.

The centre for learning took initiative to organise this event which was conducted with round Robbin system. Following are the final standings: Cadet group:- 1 - Aryaveer Darda; 2 - Vivaan Agarwal and 3 - Archit Pande.

Primary Group:- 1 - Reyansh Saboo; 2 - Adhiraj Darda and 3 - Aryaman Machhar

Yellow Door is located behind Lokmat's rear gate. Expert faculties from various sports and art give training. Chess coaching is given on every Monday and Friday at 4.30 pm. The Latest rules and information is also available here.