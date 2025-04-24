As If destiny gave a second breath

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents of city, who had gone to Kashmir for tourism, are now safely returning after narrowly escaping a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, shook their journey but, fortunately, they were not in the affected area. "It felt like destiny gave us a second chance. We escaped the shadow of death," said one of the travelers.

The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir left several tourists stranded, including many from Sambhajinagar. Many citizens began their return journey on Thursday, feeling relieved but exhausted from the chaos.

Key Returnees Include Doctors and Families

Among the returnees were cancer specialist Dr Varun Nagori, along with his family, and several others, including Dr. Abhishek Rathi, Abhishek Malpani, Shraddha Malpani, Laksh Malpani, Dhruv Malpani, Dipesh Jaju, Sneha Jaju, Tarang Jaju, Dhruv Jaju, Dr. Abhishek Rathi, Dr. Varsha Rathi, Inaya Rathi, Hriday Rathi, Abhishek Modani, Payal Modani, Ansh Modani, Anish Modani, Dinesh Tathe, Manisha Tathe, Jigyasa Tathe, Manohar Bhole, Aditi Bhole, and Akshada Bhole returned from Srinagar airport on Thursday.

Travelers Share Their Experiences:

Dr. Varun Nagori: "We arrived in Kashmir on the 19th. When the attack occurred, we were stranded but fortunately safe. It was an exhausting experience, but we're relieved to be heading home."

Dr. Abhishek Rathi: "We arrived in Kashmir on Saturday and were supposed to visit Pahalgam, where the attack took place. We stayed at a hotel and were later safely escorted by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to begin our return journey."

Dinesh Tathe: "Thanks to the Maharashtra government and all officials who helped us. We waited at Srinagar airport and finally boarded our flight to Mumbai on Thursday evening."

Back to Safety

Mohun and Manjusha Pargaonkar, who were in the vicinity of the attack, have also returned safely, as confirmed by the district administration.

Some Still Stranded

A few citizens are still stranded in Kashmir, with some visiting other tourist spots away from the attack site, according to tour operators.

Photo Caption: Many of the city residents boarded the same flight from Srinagar, marking their safe return.