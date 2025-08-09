As labour protects the city, who protects the labour?

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the city’s industrial heart, a silent crisis is unfolding not inside boardrooms, but on the shop floors. Workers, supplied by a private contractor to multiple industrial units, are operating in hazardous conditions without even the most basic safety gear.

Masks? Gloves? Protective suits? All missing. Instead, these men and women work mere inches from press machines, chemical tanks, and hazardous waste often unpaid for overtime, and entirely unprotected. The Waluj Industrial Labourers’ union has accused the contractor of gross negligence and exploitation, demanding immediate medical camps and strict enforcement of safety protocols. “This contractor treats safety as an optional extra,” said a union representative. “They’re citizens filling labour gaps, yet they’re left to breathe toxic fumes and handle dangerous machinery without any protection.” Labour activists warn that the absence of regulatory oversight is turning industrial participation into a city-wide health hazard. They are calling for a ‘One Health’ framework integrating worker health, environmental safety, and industrial policy to be urgently implemented. As the backbone of the city’s manufacturing momentum, these workers continue to shoulder risk without recognition or rights. And so, the question hangs heavy in the air much like the smoke they inhale: How many more must suffer before safety becomes a right, not a privilege?

Injuries piling up, accountability missing

At our hospital, I see 4–5 press machine injuries every week, along with chemical burns, asthma, and amputations. Most are preventable, but without proper gear from the contractor, the accidents keep repeating.

— Dr. Ramakant Bembde, MCH (Plastic Surgery), MS

We ensure worker surveillance

If a worker is injured, doctors upload three photos to our portal. In Marathwada, we’ve documented 59,841 cases over 50,000 involving men. Our system flags cases instantly, enabling quick action, but contractors must ensure safety at the source.

— Promod Suruse, joint director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Marathwada Division

Voices from the floor (Labourers)

I lost my hand to the machine

“No gloves, no guards nothing. My fingers were shredded before I knew the danger,” said Shaikh Mousin (28), press machine operator.

No one warned us about acid

“I handle sulphuric acid daily. The contractor never told me it was harmful or gave me a mask,” said Savita Rathod (35), factory worker.