ASCDCL becomes self-reliant in power; generates 700 units daily

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters claimed to save Rs 5 lakh monthly, in electricity bills, due to its shifting to renewable energy.

The headquarters has installed solar panels by spending Rs 1.20 crore a couple of years ago and today it is generating 700 units of electricity daily. In the last two years, the smart city office has generated 2.5 lakh KW electricity. Earlier, the office was paying Rs 7 lakh as electricity bill every month. The financial burden has been reduced by 75 percent.

The ASCDCL became self-reliant in power. The electricity generated through solar panels is given to MSEDCL. It is said that for producing the same quantity of electricity MSEDCL would have needed 103.6 tons of coal and 258.1 tons of carbon dioxide would have been emitted through it. Above all, to meet the requirement of the above quantity of coal, 14,238 trees would have been axed.

The headquarters utilised the power to operate the Command and Control Centre which has a huge digital screen and 100 computers function 24x7. Besides, a centralised air conditioning system is there to maintain in house temperature of the headquarters.

The success of the smart city office has encouraged the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to generate electricity through processing wet garbage at Kanchanwadi from the last month. The CSMC has plans to set up big solar plants at Jayakwadi and Pharola as it will need a large quantity of electricity to operate the new water supply scheme in future.