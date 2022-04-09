ASCDCL claims of saving Rs 90 crore, so far!

allotted before March 31.

- Majority contractors quoted prices lower than estimated cost of works.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 9:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has completed the tender process of 18 different development works of valuing Rs 635 crore, before March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the union government has granted an extension to get these works completed by March 31, 2023.

The ASCDCL claimed that since its inception, it has invited tenders of valuing Rs 1100 crore and has saved between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore through negotiations with the contractors or alloting the works to contractors quoting lowest prices under Smart City Mission.

The works whose tender process has been completed before March 31 include development of 108 roads, second and third phase works of Safari Park, second phase of Aurangabad Zoological Park, renovation of Sant Tukaram Auditorium in Cidco etc. Meanwhile, the eyebrows are being raised as majority of the works have been allotted to the contractors quoting lowest rates. Hence the question is whether the quality of the works will be maintained or not?

The ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) A K Pandey has informed that the administration has invited tenders of works valuing Rs 635 crore in short period of time (till March 31). Surprisingly, majority of the works were quoted rates below the estimated cost.

“ It was decided to get works of valuing Rs 1,000 crore done under Smart City Mission. However, the ASCDCL invited tenders of valuing Rs 1224 crore (of 61 works). Later on, we held negotiations with the contractors and now the financial liability upon us will of Rs 1134 crore. In this way, we could make a virtual saving of Rs 90 crore,” underlined the ASCDCL-CEO adding that of all the proposed works, 21 works (since the inception) have been completed.

Pandey also mentioned that due to surplus amount of tenders, the share of AMC in the Smart City Mission has been raised by Rs 100 crore. Meanwhile, the ASCDCL has taken all care so that no tender gets cancelled due to technical or other reason. If any failure emerges the government has decided to cancel it forever, he pointed out.

Target of nine months

It may be noted that the ASCDCL has allotted the development works to different contractors before March 31. Each contractor have been instructed to complete their allotted work in nine months. Now, the major challenge before the ASCDCL is that to get them done within a span of nine months, said Pandey.