ASCDCL plans to develop nine smart crematoriums in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has prepared a proposal to develop nine smart crematoriums in the city. The proposal will be tabled before the board of directors (BoDs) and after seeking

their approval the ASCDCL will prepare the estimates and invite tenders accordingly.

There are 41 crematoriums and 42 graveyards in the city. The AMC jurisdiction comprises nine zones. Hence one crematorium from each zone will be undertaken to be developed smartly. The BoD meeting is expected to be held in the last

week of February. We will table the proposal and after their approval, the works will be implemented, said the ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) A K Pandey adding that five crematoriums will be developed in the first phase and four in

the second phase.

Use of advanced technology

It has been observed that the relatives are hesitant about the electric cremation. They prefer traditional funeral pyres (using wood). The ASCDCL to reduce the ratio of carbon will encourage people for using electric cremation and prefer

minimum usage of wood. Presently, one quintal of wood is needed to cremate one body. However, the experts claimed that the job could be done in 30-40 kgs of wood.

It has been observed that the people staying in Naregaon, Satara and Padegaon are facing severe inconvenience in burying their departed souls. They have demanded to allocate land for graveyards. The agitations are also being made to press the

demand.