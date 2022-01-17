ASCDCL starts Mehmood Gate conservation works

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

Finally, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has started the task of conserving the heritage structure 'Mehmood Gate' from today. The heritage gate welcomes the tourists visiting the world-famous water mill - Panchakki. The contract of conservation and beautifying the heritage structure has been awarded for Rs 38 lakhs.

It may be noted that some portions of the gate have been damaged due to dashes by two vehicles during the last year. Reviewing the deteriorating condition of the gate and the danger posed by it, the AMC closed the road for traffic. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey directed the ASCDCL to take up the conservation work on priority. The tender was invited thrice, but there was no response. However, in the fourth call, the ASCDCL got the response and the contractor was fixed for the job.

The affected portion of the gate will be restored using the same old traditional method and construction pattern. The matching bricks, stones and lime mortar will be used to maintain its heritage value. The work is expected to be completed in four months and it will be done under the guidance of experts. According to ASCDCL, it is taking efforts to revive the past glory, but till the heritage gate's work is not completed, the citizens are appealed to utilise alternate routes to avoid any untoward incident. They fear any loose stone block may fall as the structure is in very deteriorating condition. The gate will be beautified and illuminated after completion of the conservation works, it is said.