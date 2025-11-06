‘ASHAchhaya’ workshop to be organised at MGM Medical College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tulip Breast Centre at MGM Medical College and Hospital and Office of District Health Officer will jointly organise a workshop ‘ASHAchhaya’ on breast cancer at Pharmacy Hall, MGM Hospital at 10.30 am, on November 8, 2025, for ‘ASHA’ workers.

Founder of MGM Tulip Breast Centre Dr Aruna Karad, said former Director of Tata Hospital, Padma Shri Dr Rajendra Badve, Vice President of MGM Dr P M Jadhav, former Academic Director of Tata Hospital Dr Kailash Sharma, District Health Officer, Dr Dhanorkar, Dean of MGM Hospital Dr Rajendra Bohra and others will grace the inaugural ceremony. MGM's Tulip Breast Centre is the first and only centre in the Marathwada region. Expert and project director Dr Ashutosh Tondare will give a demonstration, test and measures.