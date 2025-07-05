Ashadhi Ekadashi at Dreamland School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dreamland English School celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi with great enthusiasm. Seventh and eighth grade students presented a variety of cultural programmes centred around Lord Vitthal devotion, including Abhangs, Bhagats, a drama, Bharuds, and dance.

The festival encouraged students to participate in and learn more about their country's rich cultural traditions and heritage. The grandparents of the students were invited for the celebrations.