Ashadhi Ekadashi at Dreamland School
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 5, 2025 20:05 IST2025-07-05T20:05:02+5:302025-07-05T20:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dreamland English School celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi with great enthusiasm. Seventh and eighth grade students presented a variety of cultural programmes centred around Lord Vitthal devotion, including Abhangs, Bhagats, a drama, Bharuds, and dance.
The festival encouraged students to participate in and learn more about their country's rich cultural traditions and heritage. The grandparents of the students were invited for the celebrations.