Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration @ ACE Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashadhi Ekadashi Dindi ceremony was held at Ace Academy, Chikalthana MIDC on Saturday. Decorous Dindi proceeded from the school to the Gadheshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttaranagari. Students from nursery to class X attended in the traditional attire. They presented Vithuraya's songs, dances and speeches with great enthusiasm. ‘Vithuraya’ was cheered by the students filling the air with devotion and worship. The students enjoyed ‘Fugdi and Pauli.’

Vice-president of Mula Education Society Udayan Gadakh, director Dr Subhash Devadhe Patil, Dr Nivedita Gadakh, joint secretary Dr Vinayak Deshmukh and principal Dr Ganesh Tarate appreciated the efforts of students and staff.