Published: August 24, 2023 10:25 PM

Ashok Bhandari passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A senior colleague of the Lokmat family, Ashok Bhandari (Pride Phoenix Apartment, near District Civil Hospital, Chikalthana), died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday early morning. He was 67.

He is survived by wife, son Saurabh, three daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother and three sisters.

His last rites were performed at the crematorium in Chaudhary Colony-Chikalthana in the evening.

People from different walks of lives, activists and newspaper sellers attended his last rites.

Ashok Bhandari has donated his eyes posthumously. The Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers, Rajendra Darda, while expressing his condolences recollected the memories of the departed soul.

