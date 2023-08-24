Ashok Bhandari passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2023 10:25 PM 2023-08-24T22:25:01+5:30 2023-08-24T22:25:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A senior colleague of the Lokmat family, Ashok Bhandari (Pride Phoenix Apartment, near District Civil Hospital, Chikalthana), ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
A senior colleague of the Lokmat family, Ashok Bhandari (Pride Phoenix Apartment, near District Civil Hospital, Chikalthana), died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday early morning. He was 67.
He is survived by wife, son Saurabh, three daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother and three sisters.
His last rites were performed at the crematorium in Chaudhary Colony-Chikalthana in the evening.
People from different walks of lives, activists and newspaper sellers attended his last rites.
Ashok Bhandari has donated his eyes posthumously. The Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers, Rajendra Darda, while expressing his condolences recollected the memories of the departed soul.Open in app