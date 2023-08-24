Ashok Bhandari passes away

Published: August 24, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A senior colleague of the Lokmat family, Ashok Bhandari (Chaudhary Colony-Chikalthana), died of a brief illness on Thursday morning. He was 67.

The last rites upon him were performed in the crematorium situated in the vicinity. He is survived by wife, three daughters and one son.

