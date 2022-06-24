Ashutosh shines in tennis tourney

June 24, 2022

Aurangabad, June 24: Ashutosh Kawadkar, a student of grade 10 from TCH Orchid The International School, Aurangabad excelled in the All India Championship series held in Pune recently in the under 16 categories in both single and doubles Tennis Tournament. A total of 128 players participated. Ashutosh reached the semifinals of his category. Tennis coach Dr Sushil Shinde guided him, said principal Dr Sulekha Dhage.

