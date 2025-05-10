ASI caught while accepting of Rs 1 K

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Ashok Wagh (56), an assistant police sub-inspector of the traffic branch (city), for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 online from sand and gravel transporter.

The action was taken at Harsal T Point, at 6 pm, on Saturday. The 30-year-old complainant has a business of supplying waste, gravel and sand for construction. His father himself supplies the materials through a tractor.

However, the traffic police were constantly obstructing him and demanding money. Fed up with this, the young man lodged a complaint with ACB Superintendent Sandeep Atole in this matter.

Police Inspector Amol Dhas verified the complaint on the orders of Atole. Then Wagh called the complainant to the Harsul area on Saturday evening with money. PI Amol Dhas, along with his colleagues, set a trap there.

The complainant met Wagh. Then he immediately asked him to send Rs. 1,000 online. As soon as he accepted the bribe, PI Dhas rushed to take Wagh into custody and seized his mobile. He was arrested, and a case was registered at the Harsul Police Station.