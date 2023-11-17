ASI celebrates world heritage week from Nov 19

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) will be organising various programmes and competitions to mark the World Heritage Week, at Bibi ka Maqbara, from November 19 to 25.

Former Professor (BAMU), Dr V L Dharurkar will be the chief guests, while the retired Superintending Archaeological Chemist (Science Branch, Western Zone) Dr Manager Singh will be the guest of honour.

A photo exhibition titled World Heritage Sites of India will also be set up at the venue during the week. Hundreds of photographs will be displayed at the exhibition. The entry is free and it will remain open for the tourists and visitors from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

The chief guest will inaugurate the photo exhibition on Sunday at 11 am. The superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr

Shiv Kumar Bhagat will give a welcome address, while the assistant superintending archaeologist Dr Prashant Sonone will brief upon the exhibition. The dignitaries Dr Singh and Dr Dharurkar will guide the audience.

According to the press release, the circle has also organised a Drawing Competition for students studying in Class V to Xth on November 21 from 11 am to 12 noon. The Essay Competition has been organised for the same group of students during the same time on November 23 and an elocution competition on World Heritage Monuments from 11 am to 12 noon on November 25.

Dr Singh will also present the prizes to the winners of the above competitions at the valedictory function, organised on November 25 from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The superintending archaeologist said, “ The ASI celebrates the week to develop a sense of pride amongst them about our rich heritage; respect the heritage; come forward or volunteer in saving the heritage etc as it is our identity.”