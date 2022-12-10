ASI cheats man of 16 tolas gold chain brought from Umrah pilgrimage

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

An owner of a travel company while returning from Umrah with the pilgrims bought a gold chain weighing 16 tolas for Rs 6.67 lakh. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the city police commissionerate was also his fellow passenger. He frightened the owner that he might face customs action and hence he should give the chain to him to keep it safe. However, after returning to the city, ASI refused to return the chain and threatened the owner. Hence, the owner lodged a complaint with Satara police station against the ASI Shaikh Rajek Shaikh Azim (Silk Mill Colony) on Saturday.

Police said complainant Rafiq Khan Karim Khan runs a travel agency at Azad Chowk. He sends pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Umrah along with a group leader. The pilgrims gone to Umrah on October 15 included ASI Shaikh Rajek and his wife. Another group led by group leader Mujahid also went to Umrah. He purchased a gold chain and gave it to pilgrim Qazi Khaliluddin of the first group who were returning to India and asked him to give it to the agency owner Rafiq. However, ASI Rajek Shaikh said that he is not having the bill of the chain and hence the customs officers may arrest him. Hence, he should give the chain to him to keep it safe and he will return it when they will reach the city. When they returned, Qazi Khaliluddin and Rafiq asked him for the chain, but he told that he does not have the chain and the customs officers had taken it. He also threatened them. Hence, Rafiq when realized that he has been cheated, he lodged a complaint with Satara police station.