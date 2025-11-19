ASI drafts Comprehensive Conservation Plan for Bibi ka Maqbara and Devgiri Fort

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Aurangabad Circle has initiated the preparation of a Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan (CCMP) for two of the district’s most iconic monuments Bibi ka Maqbara and Devgiri Fort (Daulatabad). The project is being executed through Pune-based conservation architect Tejaswini Aphale and her team.

The plan will be drafted under the guidance of the circle’s superintending archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat and the supervision of assistant archaeological engineer Hemant Kumar Hukare and conservation assistant (of both the monuments) Sanjay Rohankar. The CCMP is being prepared in accordance with directives from ASI headquarters in New Delhi.

According to ASI sources, A team of Pune architects will conduct frequent visits to both monuments to prepare detailed structural drawings, including elevations and sectional plans. These will be divided into multiple parts for clarity. The CCMP will also assess environmental threats, outline preventive and remedial measures, and recommend future conservation needs. Following condition mapping, ASI will be able to plan phased, priority-based interventions depending on available funding.

“The CCMPs for the World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora Caves were completed a few years ago, and ongoing conservation at both locations is guided by those plans. The new CCMPs will similarly assist future ASI officers by providing a ready reference, complete with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for preservation works. The circle has also previously carried out photogrammetric surveys of key monuments in its jurisdiction,” said the officials.

Sectional drawings to cover extensive areas

Bibi ka Maqbara covers 32 acres within its boundary walls. The new drawings will document (sectional and elevation plan) the entrance, the central mausoleum, baradaris, mosques, and the expansive gardens. Devgiri Fort spans nearly 300 acres, with documentation to include the Chand Minar, Bharatmata Mandir, Baradari, Shahi Hamam, Saraswati Well, Hatti Tank, and several gates including the Kalakot Gate, along with the moat, the hilltop Durga Cannon, etc. The 600-foot climb from the base to the summit includes 15–20 notable landmarks which will be brought on record, it is learnt.

Historical drawings in ASI archives

The Aurangabad Circle also holds valuable historical drawings by James Burgess and Henry Cousens—prominent figures in the early documentation of Western India’s archaeological heritage. Cousens, who later became Director General of the ASI, trained many Indian draughtsmen and produced exceptional drawings of many sites including the Ajanta Caves, while Burgess, a Scottish archaeologist, made significant contributions to early archaeological surveys.