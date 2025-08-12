ASI organises various programmes to celebrate I-Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has organised various programmes at its all sub-circles in Ajanta, Ellora, Daulatabad Fort, etc. The superintending archaeologist Dr S K Bhagat supervised all his subordinates and officials of sub-circles to conduct the events successfully.

A grand rally under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, from the Daulatabad bus stand to the Devgiri Fort. The rally, which began at 9 am on Tuesday to the beats of a ‘lezim’ troupe, echoed with patriotic slogans filling the surroundings with a spirit of nationalism.

Students from Mount Valley Pre-Primary and Savitribai Phule English School, Ranjangaon Shenpunji, participated in the rally and presented an impressive lezim performance. The Chand Minar was illuminated with tricolour lights, and various competitions and activities were held to create public awareness.

The programme was attended by ASI’s Nandkishor Vijupuria, Sanjay Rohankar, Subhash Pandit, Kumar Zodpe, Kalyani Bhaskar, Kiran Bhalerao, Akash Pimple, Ravindra Ghate, S S Neel, Gorakh Bankar, Sitaram Dhanait, Asaram Kale, Fakirchand Gaikwad, Somnath Adhav, Babasaheb Adhav, Raju Kirtikar, Madhukar Rathod, among others. Conservation Assistant Sanjay Rohankar briefed upon the rally organised to raise public awareness about the national flag.

Various programmes at Ajanta Caves

Under the guidance of the conservation assistant Manoj Pawar, rangoli competition, quiz, tiranga rally, bicycle rally and other activities were conducted. A grand bicycle rally with tri-colour was taken out from Ajanta T-Point to Ajanta Caves. Police inspector of Fardapur police station Praful Sable and MTDC manager (Ajanta) Raj Patil inaugurated the Tiranga bicycle rally which was participated by ASI staff, SIS security personnel, staff of ASI’s Science Branch and others.

Various activities like rangoli drawing, tiranga rally, bicycle rally was also organised at Ellora Caves under the guidance of conservation assistant Rajesh Waklekar.