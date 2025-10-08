ASI starts modern entry ticket counter at Ajanta Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has started a state-of-the-art entry ticket counter for the tourists at world heritage Ajanta Caves from Tuesday evening.

ASI’s Additional Director General (Conservation) Janhwij Sharma and Director (Conservation) Sunder Paul inaugurated the new counter on October 7.

The new ticketing system has been made fully computerised and online. The number of ticket windows has also been increased. Tourists are now required to purchase their entry tickets before entering the security zone, after which they will be allowed to proceed toward the Ajanta Caves, following a security check.

The conservation assistant (ASI, Ajanta Sub-circle) Manoj Pawar said, the new facility includes several visitor-friendly upgrades. They are wheelchair accessibility up to the ticket counter for differently-abled visitors; shaded queue areas to protect tourists from sun and rain; waiting space for accompanying family members and other visitors; dedicated seating area for tourist guides etc.

The event was also attended by deputy director (Accounts) Priyanka Charan, Superintending Archaeologist Dr. Shivkumar Bhagat, Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist (Science Branch) Mohammed Sameer, Archaeological Engineer Hemant Kokare, expert archaeology faculty Vinod Kumar Jaiswal, Manager Raj Patil, and Sarang Deshmukh.