ASI to celebrate World Heritage Week from Nov 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Archaeological Survey of India (Aurangabad Circle) has organised various programmes to celebrate World Heritage Week, at Bibi ka Maqbara, from November 19 to 25.

The zilla parishad’s education officer (secondary) Ashwini Lathkar will inaugurate the function and the photo exhibition put on by the circle on the monument campus on Wednesday at 11 am.

The other programmes organised as a part of the celebration of the Week includes drawing competition (for students of Class 6th to 8th) on Thursday; essay competition (for students of Class 8th to 10th) on Friday and elocution/speech/singing competition (for students of Class 8th to 10th) on Tuesday (Nov 25). All competitions will be held from 11 am onwards at Maqbara. The theme of all competitions is the 150-year anniversary of Vande Mataram.

The valedictory function and prize distribution ceremony will be graced by the conservator of forest (CF, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Territorial) Pramod Chand Lakra.

The superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat said,“ The entry at the exhibition will be free to all visitors during the week . The exhibition will display photographs of all the world heritage sites in Maharashtra and other parts of India. I appeal to the tourists, citizens and students to visit the exhibition in large numbers.”

Free Entry

As a part of the Week’s celebration, the ASI has announced free entry to visitors at all its ticketed monuments in the jurisdiction. There will be no entry ticket fee collected for one day (Nov 19) at world heritage Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves in the district, said the reliable sources.