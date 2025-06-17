ASI winds up scientific clearance task from Bibi ka Maqbara site

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work of scientific clearance on the elevated area in front of the famous city’s monument Bibi Ka Maqbara, also called the ‘Taj of the Deccan,’ has come to a halt. The pits created during the digging by archaeological officials have now been covered – first with tarpaulin, followed by soil.

The task of excavating earth was carried out three times at the raised platform in front of the monument, and several significant findings came to light. There was speculation that further digging might take place at the site. However, the area has now been covered, indicating a closure of the excavation activities. According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), the work of scientific clearance is now complete.

Findings at the site

The scientific clearance of the mounted site revealed several structural remains believed to be from the construction period of the Maqbara, including a bathhouse and a toilet-like structure; lime mortar foundation; a semi-precious stone known as Green Jasper; Multiple fragments of clay pottery etc.

Preservation of rare artifacts

According to superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shivkumar Bhagat, “The scientific clearance work at the Bibi Ka Maqbara site has been completed. Structural elements from the time of the monument's construction were found. Some pottery and other remains uncovered at the site have also been preserved.”