Ask public representatives to raise voice for reservation: Jarange Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “When you visit the residence for public representatives like MLA, MP for Diwali faral, ask them to raise the voice for Maratha reservation,” said Manoj Jarange Patil, the Maratha Reservation leader.

Jarange Patil who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital of the city was talking to the journalists on Saturday.

He urged the community members to start preparations from today for the chain agitation to be staged from village to village across the State on December 1 for the reservation.

The Maratha Reservation leader said that leaders of the various political parties would invite activists for Diwali faral since the celebration of festival lights has already begun.

“If you visit the House of public representatives for Diwali faral, ask them to raise their voices for Maratha reservation. One should keep in mind that future one’s children are important to the meal served in the festival,” he said.

Chhagan Bhujbal who was opposing to Maratha reservation has stopped speaking about it for the past two days. Now, opposition leader in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar is criticising Jarange Patil, terming it as doing for politics.

How do you see towards this? replying to this, Patil said that he thinks that they mutually decided to talk against the reservation one after another stop.

Royal family members should give old documents to Justice Shinde panel

Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee which was set up by the State Government to search for the records that Marathas are Kunbis, is collecting the records. “Royal families used to think about the welfare of the poor people of the State. So, they should make available the historical documents which have records about Maratha community as Kunbi community. Because of your small help, poor members of the Maratha community will be benefited,” he asserted.