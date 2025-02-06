Asked to sleep, man attacked with Pot in Satara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A late-night request for silence turned violent when a man was brutally attacked with a pot after asking his friends to stop making noise. The shocking incident took place at 9.30 pm on Tuesday in Pir Chowk, Satara.

The victim, Yashraj Yatin Satote (21, Satara), had gone to his friend Sagar Kadam’s house for the night. However, inside the house, Shubham Mohite (20, Ramnagar), Nitin Pawar (21, Pundliknagar), and two others were engaged in loud conversations and ruckus.

When Yashraj requested them to lower their voices as he was trying to sleep, an argument broke out. The tension quickly escalated, and the accused allegedly assaulted Yashraj with a waist belt before smashing a pot on his head, leaving him seriously injured. Yashraj, after receiving medical treatment, lodged a complaint at the Satara police station. A case has been registered against Shubham, Nitin, and two unidentified individuals, and further investigation is being conducted by PSI Dilip Bachate.