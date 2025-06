Aslam Patel passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aslam Shamshir Patel, a social activist, died in an accident at Newasa Phata, on Tuesday night. He was 51. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at the Minara Mosque in Kaiser Colony on Wednesday afternoon.

His burial took place in the nearby graveyard. He is survived by his mother, wife, two sons, two daughters and five brothers. He was the brother of former corporator Saleem Patel.