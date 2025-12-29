Aspirants gather in front of Jaleel's office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some aspirants, along with their supporters, gathered in front of Imtiaz Jaleel's office in Labour Colony on Monday evening, on not getting a ticket in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) polls from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

After staying for a short while, they left. According to sources, when Imtiaz Jaleel went home, groups of aspirants and disgruntled individuals also reached there later at night. He then went to another location, but a crowd had gathered there as well. Some candidates who were aspiring for a ticket from the AIMIM party did not receive nominations, so they gathered in front of his.