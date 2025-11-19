Aspirants in Gulmandi ward closely track demolition drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Municipal bulldozers rolled into the Paithangate area on Wednesday, clearing encroachments one after another. As the demolition progressed, aspirants from the Gulmandi ward gathered around the spot, closely monitoring the action and calculating how it might affect their vote base.

The operation triggered strong discussions across political circles, with many saying the drive could impact both the ruling party and the opposition. With municipal elections expected in January, aspirants have already intensified their preparations. Several have even launched early campaigns on social media. The sudden demolition drive has created visible anxiety among them, especially around Paithangate. Paithangate Sabjimandi previously belonged to the Sillekhana ward, but the new ward structure places the entire area under Gulmandi. This ward has long been a key political battlefield, and the outcome here often shapes broader political equations. This year, the number of hopeful candidates for the Gulmandi seat has grown sharply. As soon as the demolition began, aspirants started gathering near the Paithangate parking area. Notably, contenders from different parties sat together under one roof, discussing how the action might shift voter sentiment. Conversations continued through the day as everyone assessed who might gain or lose politically from the drive.