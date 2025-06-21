Aspirants of Poly urged to give correct preference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many candidates who deserve a good branch and college in post-SSC Polytechnic admissions cannot get it because of submitting wrong preferences in application forms through private internet cafes.

It may be noted that the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) implements an online admission process for the polytechnic courses after the declaration of the result. Thousands of candidates apply for the branches and institutes of their choice every. However, there are many who score good marks in SSC and apply for admission.

The aspirants mostly from rural areas are not very aware of the prices and give options through Internet cafes. The cafe employees fill in preferences which they know or like.

If the first or other preferences are given haphazardly, the students get the wrong branch or institute. In such a situation, nothing can be done. As per the norms, if a candidate gets first preference in the seat allotment, he or she will have to accept the seat and confirm the admission.

Joint director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Kiran Ladhane said that there online admission process for the polytechnic across the State.

“Students apply for admission through private Internet cafes. They should enquiry about the institute and branch before applying. Once the preference is filled and allotted as per the norms, no one can change it. We have seen students with good marks get branches and institutes which they do not want or like due to paying attention while applying. The DTE appeals to the students and parents to give the right preference,” he said.